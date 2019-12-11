ORLANDO, Fla. — Shower chances arrive for Wednesday while temperatures will continue to be warmer than average.

Wednesday's rain will not be widespread or consistent all day, but there will be the off and on chance for light to moderate rain.

Temperatures will not be as warm Wednesday as they were on Tuesday thanks to the clouds and front that is moving through. Wednesday afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70s. This is still warmer than average.

Rain chances will continue for Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. An easterly, onshore wind will keep the rain chances going on Thursday.

Like Wednesday, it will not be raining all the time. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s. The coverage of rain will be 30 to 40 percent for Thursday.

Showers will be likely on Friday and early on Saturday before drier and brighter skies return on Sunday. Temperatures over the weekend will be in the 70s for highs.

Temperatures will then warm into the lower 80s on Monday ahead of our next front that will move in for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. This front will bring a chance for more rain and storms.

Beach and Surf Conditions

A small-craft advisory goes into effect later this afternoon. Wednesday seas will be building to 4 to 6 feet with the winds out of the north at 10 to 15 knots, then increasing to 20 to 25 knots later.

Waters will be rough on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions will be fair early and then poor later Wednesday. Wave heights will be running at 3 to 4 feet with an easterly swell.

A high-surf advisory runs from Wednesday through early Friday morning. The rip current threat will be high during this time with chance for some beach erosion too.

