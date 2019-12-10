ORLANDO, Fla. — Our warm stretch of weather continues, and Tuesday will be so warm that some of us will come close to record highs.



After some morning fog, skies will turn partly sunny for Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s. These temperatures will be closer to record highs rather than our seasonal averages that are in the low to mid-70s. A few showers are possible Tuesday.

The best chance for a little bit of rain will be along the coast. Rain chances start to increase on Wednesday when a cold front moves in from the northwest.

This front will not drop temperatures, but it will stall out over the region leaving us with rain chances through the start of the weekend.

No day will be a washout, but there will be an off and on chance for showers across most of Central Florida for Wednesday through Saturday.

Temperatures will come down some, but not much. Instead of being in the 80s, highs will fall back into the middle to upper 70s. While this will be closer to average, temperatures will still be running warmer than normal. Morning temperatures will stay warm and they will start out in the 60s for the remainder of the week.

Drier air will punch in briefly on Sunday. This will bring partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s for the second half of the weekend.

Temperatures will not stay down for long.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boating conditions will be okay Tuesday with partly sunny skies and the chance for a few showers. The winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 knots to start before increasing to 10 to 15 knots and switching out of the southeast later Tuesday.

There will be a moderate chop on the intracoastal with seas running at 3 to 4 feet.

Surfing conditions are going to be poor-to-fair Tuesday with wave heights running at 3 to 4 feet with an easterly wind swell.

There will be a moderate risk of rip currents Tuesday and this will continue for most of this week. Ocean temperatures range from the middle to upper 60s.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.