ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a beautiful weekend for Central Florida and Monday is going to pick up where the weekend left off with even warmer temperatures. After some morning fog, we will see mostly sunny skies.



High temperatures will be running seven to nearly 10 degrees warmer than average for Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s for most spots Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight and waking up on Tuesday.

There could be some areas of fog stepping outside for the Tuesday morning drive too. Morning temperatures will start out in the low to mid-60s.

Highs on Tuesday will reach for the mid-80s with spots like Sanford and Melbourne coming within a few degrees of their record highs. An isolated shower or two will be possible on Tuesday.

While you may not need the jacket for most of this week, you will need the rain gear by mid-week. This is when the chances for rain starts to really ramp up.

A frontal boundary is going to work in from the northwest on Wednesday. This will increase the coverage of rain to 30 to 40 percent. Temperatures will stay warm.

Morning temperatures will be in the 60s and highs will stay in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The clouds and rain chances will hang around for Thursday and Friday as the front stalls out across Central Florida.

The winds will also start to pick up for late week.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boating conditions will be okay Monday with mostly sunny skies. The winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 knots to start before increasing to 10 to 15 knots and switching out of the southeast later Monday.

There will be a moderate chop on the intracoastal with seas running at 3 to 5 feet.

Surfing conditions are going to be fair Monday with wave heights running at 2 to 3 plus feet with an east-northeasterly wind swell. There will be a moderate risk of rip currents Monday and this will continue for most of this week. Ocean temperatures range from the middle to upper 60s.

