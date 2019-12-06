ORLANDO, Fla. — After another cool start, temperatures will rebound to the mid 70s on Friday as the warming trend continues.



High pressure will slide east, enabling winds to take on a more southerly component.

This will also prevent nighttime temperatures from falling as much as recent nights.

Lows by Saturday morning should mostly be in the mid- to upper 50s; some colder readings will persist north and west of Interstate 4.

The warming trend continues through the next few days. Weekend temperatures will run in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees each afternoon.

Onshore flow will resume by Sunday, leading to spotty showers, especially at the coast.

The next front to offer an area-wide chance for rain will come late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boating conditions will be favorable for Friday with light winds and relaxed seas. Winds will be 5 to 10 knots from the southwest.

Expect seas of 1 to 2 feet offshore and a light chop on the Intracoastal.

The rip current risk is low.

