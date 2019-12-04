ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorological fall, which is September through November, came to a close this past weekend, and it finished warmer and drier than average for Central Florida.

Fall finishes as 1 of top 10 warmest on record for Central Florida

Daytona Beach was only location to finish wetter than average for fall

This fall tied for the third-warmest on record for Orlando, tied for the second-warmest in Melbourne, tied for the fifth-warmest in Sanford, and was the sixth-warmest in Daytona Beach.

The fall was highlighted with the passage of Hurricane Dorian in early September along our coast; shortly after, Hurricane Humberto passed east of Florida as well. Humberto was took a path even farther to east of Central Florida compared with Dorian.

Behind each of these tropical systems, drier air quickly punched in, eliminating the daily rounds of rain and storms we had for most of the summer. This led to Orlando finishing more than 4 inches below normal for rainfall during September.

Orlando made up some ground in October, finishing wetter than average. But November finished on a drier note.

Tropical Storm Nestor brought brief heavy rain during October when it crossed the Florida peninsula early in the month.

But, the big weather headline for October was the heat: Central Florida couldn't get a break from the 90s and near-record heat for most of the month.

The abnormally hot temperatures were due to a stubborn ridge of high pressure that was acting liking a barrier. The high was locking in the heat, but it kept away cold fronts from the north that would have brought us drier and cooler air.

It wasn't until the second week of November that fronts started finally rolling in from the north on a more regular basis, and temperatures started to dip back to average or cooler than average.

The coolest day of the month came on November 17, when Orlando, Sanford, and Daytona Beach all set record cold high temperatures for the date. Orlando only hit 57 degrees that afternoon, and the average high was 78 degrees.

Both afternoon high temperatures and morning low temperatures finished in the top 10 warmest on record for Orlando. In fact, the morning low temperatures were the fourth-warmest on record this fall for Orlando, while afternoon high temperatures tied for the sixth-warmest on record.

This year is the second warmer-than-normal fall in a row, again tying for the third-warmest on record just ahead of the fall of 2018.

Here's a rundown of the rainfall and temperatures for the fall season in Orlando, Melbourne, Daytona Beach and Sanford.