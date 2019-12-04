ORLANDO, Fla. — After a chilly start, temperatures will start to rebound on Wednesday, bouncing back to the mid- to upper 60s.



While this will still be below the seasonal average of 75 degrees, it will be warmer than Tuesday.

Any thin clouds will give way to sunshine as drier air arrives on the heels of a west-northwest wind.

Mostly clear and cool conditions will persist into the overnight hours with widespread lows in the 40s.

Gradually warming temperatures will be on hand for the duration of the workweek.

By Friday, we will return to the mid-70s. Expect a good deal of sun each day with mainly dry conditions holding into the weekend.

By that point, a nearby front may introduce some showers, but coverage will be minimal. Weekend temperatures will run in the upper 70s each afternoon.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boating conditions will be poor for small craft starting out as west winds range between 10 to 15 knots. Expect seas of 3 to 4 feet offshore, with choppy waters on the Intracoastal.

Improving conditions are slated for the afternoon as winds ease and seas relax. The rip current risk is low.

