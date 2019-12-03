ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Now that Central Floridians are feeling the dips in temperatures, Orange County Fire Rescue (OCFR) wants to remind people about space heater safety.

It a series of tweets, OCFR states that 43 percent of all heating fires are attributed to space heaters.

OCFR suggested using a portable space heater with an auto shut off feature in case it tips over.

Also, make sure your space heater is on a flat surface at all times and OCFR advises to keep the heater at least 3 feet away from things like curtains and comforters.