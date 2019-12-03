ORLANDO, Fla. — The cold weather gripping Central Florida is affecting the region's homeless population.

At least one local shelter declaring a cold night, which meant instead of the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida just serving hot meals, it was offering a warm respite for everyone, no matter how full they got.

"Many people on the streets are already at risk from a health perspective.

So when you add cold weather to that, on top of it, it really becomes an even greater health risk," said John Hearn, CEO of the coalition.

Monday night, anyone could come sleep at the coalition's shelter after 8 p.m.

Coalition workers had to clear out part of their dining room to make room for the influx.

They expected between 75 to 100 people on top of their usual 500.

Everyone has been feeling the effects of the cold weather, including vacationers.

Just like on Monday, waterparks — like Volcano Bay, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon and SeaWorld Aquatica — will be closed on Tuesday due to the cold weather.

They are set to reopen Wednesday as the temperatures start trending warming towards the second half of the week.