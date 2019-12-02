ORLANDO, Fla. — Break out the jackets, the cooler air is returning to Central Florida.



Our warm, pleasant stretch of weather comes to an end Monday. Overnight a cold front punched through Central Florida. This front brought a brief period of gusty showers.

Skies will quickly clear out Monday and the sunshine will return, however, the warm temperatures will not. It will be breezy to windy on top of the cooler temperatures making for a blustery afternoon.

Temperatures for Monday will hover in the upper 50s north of Orlando with most areas staying in the low to mid-60s. You will likely need a light jacket, but get ready for the coldest temperatures of the season tonight into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will tumble into the mid to upper 30s waking up on Tuesday morning. Places like Marion County could experience a frosty morning with temperatures falling back into the mid-30s there.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Tuesday, but even with abundant sunshine temperatures will be stuck in the lower 60s. It is not until Wednesday and Thursday that temperatures start to moderate back into the upper 60s and eventually the 70s.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boating conditions will be hazardous Monday due to the passing cold front. Seas will be running at 4 to 6 feet and this will make for rough waters on the intracoastal. The wind will be strong out of the west at 20 to 25 knots.

Surfing conditions will be poor to fair on Monday with an easing east-northeasterly swell. Wave heights will fall to 2 to 3 feet along the coast.

Water temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The rip risk remains moderate for Monday.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.