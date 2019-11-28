ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is experiencing the nicest weather in the entire nation with ample amounts of sunshine and mild air in place for a happy Thanksgiving.



A cold front dropping across the peninsula early Thursday morning is bringing a few clouds, but these clouds will clear out in the afternoon with ample sunshine and gorgeous weather in the cards.

Even with a more northerly component to our wind, temperatures are forecast to top the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A weak cold front moving through the area early brought with it a few clouds but no rain or chilly air. Afternoon sun helps boost highs slightly above average into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

More sun is on the way for Black Friday shoppers and those out looking for a Christmas tree this weekend.

We will warm nicely into the mid to upper 70s on Friday, around 80 Saturday, and into the upper 70s and lower 80s again Sunday.

We are watching a much stronger cold front set to sweep into the state Sunday night into Monday with a line of showers.

Rain wraps up before sunrise Monday with a mostly sunny and colder afternoon in store. Highs top the mid to upper 60s but may slip backward as the day progresses.

We drop into the 40s Monday night and hold in the mid-60s for highs Tuesday.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Warmer air and a long weekend may have you thinking beach time and our weather will definitely cooperate.

Poor surfing conditions are not going anywhere the next couple days thanks to a minor east to east-southeast swell and wave heights of ankle to knee high.

A moderate rip current threat also remains, so be sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.

In the tropics, there are no systems to track. We are in the final days of hurricane season, which ends on Saturday, Nov. 30.

