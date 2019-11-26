ORLANDO, Fla. — After another chilly morning, bright sunshine will be paired with temperatures in the 70s, making it a little warmer than what we saw on Monday.



Mostly clear skies will last into the overnight, enabling another round of lows in the 50s for most. Things will start to warm up a bit more by Wednesday as mid- to upper 70s return to the forecast courtesy of south-southwest winds.

While other parts of the country will be experiencing messy travel weather with rain and snow, here in Central Florida, we will see more mild and dry weather throughout much of Thanksgiving Week.

By the Thanksgiving holiday, highs will be back up to around 80 degrees. A weak front will approach midweek, but it will be lacking moisture by the time it arrives in Florida so rain chances are not expected.

The next opportunity for any wet weather appears to be late in the weekend with the next front that drops down the Peninsula.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Decent boating conditions will persist as high pressure sets up across the southeastern United States.

Expect seas of 1 to 2 feet paired with northeast winds shifting east at 5 to 10 knots.

The rip current risk is still moderate, so swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

In the tropics, there are no systems to track. We are in the final days of hurricane season, which comes to a close on November 30.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.