ORLANDO, Fla. — After a chilly start, bright sunshine will be paired with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, making it a comfortably cool start to the week. Clear skies will stick around tonight, enabling another round of lows in the 40s for most. Things will start to warm up a bit tomorrow as mid-70s return to the forecast.

Decent boating conditions are in store as high pressure sets up across the southeastern United States. Expect seas of 1 to 2 feet paired with north winds of 5 to 10 knots. The rip current risk is still moderate, so swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

Mild, dry weather will prevail throughout much of Thanksgiving Week. By the Thanksgiving holiday, highs will be back up to around 80 degrees.

While a weak front will approach midweek, it looks to be moisture-starved by the time it arrives in Florida, so rain chances are not expected. The next opportunity for any wet weather appears to be late in the weekend with an upcoming front.

In the tropics, Sebastien has become post-tropical, and there are no other systems to track. November 30 marks the end of Atlantic hurricane season.

