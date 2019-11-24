ORLANDO, Fla. — Grab a light jacket, because it's going to be on the cool side for Sunday.



The latest cold front is sliding across Central Florida, and was responsible for a band of rain early Sunday morning crossing the Peninsula.

Any showers will end early, followed by decreasing clouds. Cooler air will start to work in, keeping temperatures in the upper 60s north of Interstate 4, to the low to mid-70s south.

After a clear and chilly overnight, temperatures will be cool to start the week with Monday's highs mostly in the low 70s.

As high pressure sets up across the southeastern United States, it will provide a stretch of warm, mild days taking us through the Thanksgiving holiday.

While a weak front will approach on Wednesday and Thursday, it looks to be losing moisture so rain chances are not expected.

Highs will gradually warm back up to around 80 by the middle of the week, and stay in the low 80s into next weekend.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Poor boating conditions prevail due to breezy conditions behind the front. Expect seas of 3 to 4 feet paired with northwest winds of 10 to 15 knots.

The rip current risk is still moderate, so swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower. Boating conditions will start to improve by Sunday as winds subside.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Sebastien is over open water, but will be heading in the general direction of the Western Azores.

Interests there should monitor the progress of Sebastien, but it is slated to lose tropical characteristics over the next day or so as it moves over cooler waters.

The hurricane season runs through November 30.

