ORLANDO, Fla. — High pressure has provided us a beautiful stretch of weather the past several days, and Saturday is no different.



A spectacular Saturday is lined up with plenty of sunshine, just a few clouds mixed in, and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

An approaching cold front has made its way into southeast Louisiana and will push in our direction late Saturday. Along the front, a line of showers and an isolated rumble of thunder will roll across Central Florida.

Right now, it looks like rain and an isolated rumble of thunder will push into northwestern Marion County by around 11 p.m., down to the Interstate 4 corridor either side of 2 a.m., then completely off the coast of Brevard County by 9 a.m.

As the front continues pushing into southern Florida Sunday afternoon, drier air will begin clearing our sky with sunshine returning. Slightly cooler air also slides in with highs in the low to mid-70s.

A chilly start to Monday morning with lows dipping into the 40s and 50s, then another sunny day as highs stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s. High pressure building back across the southeastern U.S. gives us a really nice week ahead.

Temperatures are back to average in the upper 70s Tuesday, then upper 70s to lower 80s Wednesday. We'll hold close to 80 with dry conditions from Thanksgiving through the long holiday weekend.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surfers may want to hit the water early with fair conditions Saturday morning, trending poor to fair this afternoon.

Wave heights will be running waist to stomach, occasionally four feet high in an east-southeast swell and northeast swell mix.

Enough of a long period swell exists to keep our rip current threat moderate so be sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.

Tropical Storm Sebastien continues to churn in the open Atlantic. Sebastien is expected to gradually weakned over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Sebastien will remain out to sea.

The hurricane season runs through November 30.

