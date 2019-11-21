ORLANDO, Fla. — Another beautiful day is ahead with plenty of sunshine and near-average temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s.



Winds from the east may generate some scattered coastal clouds, but otherwise dry conditions will hold due to high pressure firmly anchored over the area.

The onshore winds will also prevent temperatures from dropping as much overnight. It will be cool, in the 50s for most, but not as chilly as recent mornings looking ahead to Friday.

Warm, dry weather will stick around throughout tomorrow. As winds slowly turn southerly Friday and Saturday, temperatures will get a little warmer each day.

Highs will be back to near 80 by Friday and Saturday. This all comes in advance of the next front, slated to arrive on Sunday with a few showers.

Overall coverage of rain should be low with this system, and it will clear the area in time to start the new workweek.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Favorable boating conditions will be on hand for those heading out on the water. Expect seas of 3 to 4 feet paired with winds from the east at 10 to 15 knots, diminishing by afternoon.

The rip current risk is still elevated, so swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Sebastien is located over open water northeast of the Leeward Islands. It will stay out to sea and pose no threats to land, and will stay far from the United States.

The latest forecast track does show additional strengthening as it moves into the Central Atlantic and may become a hurricane.

The hurricane season runs through November 30.

