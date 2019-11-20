ORLANDO, Fla. — A beautiful day is ahead with ample sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the mid 70s.



Winds from the north-northwest will keep dry air flowing into the area. This will also set up another chilly night tonight under mainly clear skies.

Widespread lows will fall to the 50s, but 40s are likely be daybreak north and west of Orlando.

Warm, dry weather will stick around throughout the week as high pressure builds across the southeastern United States.

As winds slowly turn onshore and eventually from the south by this weekend, temperatures will get warmer each day. Highs will be back to near 80 by Friday and Saturday.

Overnights will be cool, featuring lows in the 50s with 40s north and west of Interstate 4.

The next opportunity for any wet weather will come Sunday with a weak cold front, but coverage of rain should be low.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Improving boating conditions will be on hand for those heading out on the water. Expect lowering seas of 3 to 5 feet offshore and winds from the north at 10 to 15 knots.

The rip current risk is still elevated, so swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

In the tropics, we now have Tropical Storm Sebastien located northeast of the Leeward Islands. It will stay out to sea and pose no threats to land, and will stay far from the United States.

The hurricane season runs through November 30.

