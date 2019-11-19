ORLANDO, Fla. — Sebastien became the eighteenth named storm of the 2019 season this week. It won't threaten any land.

So you may be wondering how often do tropical systems form in November?

5 percent of named storms form in November

Gordon impacted Central Florida in November 1994

It is rare for a tropical system to develop during the month of November, but it may happen more often than you realize.

Only 5 percent of named storms develop during November. It is the least active of the six-month season that begins on June 1.

Over the past 30 years (since 1988) there have been 17 named storms. This does not include any tropical depressions that may have formed during this time.

Sebastien now brings it to 18 named storms for November since 1988.

Of the 18 named storms, there have been three major hurricanes. That means they were a category 3 or stronger.

The three major hurricanes include Otto from 2016, Paloma in 2008, and Lenny in 1999.

Otto holds the title for the latest land-falling hurricane on record in the Atlantic Basin.

Otto strengthened into a category 3 hurricane before impacting Nicaragua.

Otto developed on November 17, 2016 in the southwestern Caribbean before moving west into Central America.

If you've been in Central Florida for some time, you may recall Hurricane Gordon and Kate.

Gordon made landfall near Fort Myers as a Subtropical Storm on November 16 of 1994.

Gordon briefly became a hurricane after it crossed Florida and moved into the Atlantic waters.

It then became a tropical storm before weakening into a tropical depression on November 20.

Gordon went onto impact East Central Florida's coastline as moved north into the southeast Georgia coast before becoming a remnant area of low pressure in South Carolina.

Kate made landfall in the Panhandle in Mexico Beach on November 21, 1985 as a category 2 hurricane.

It dumped 8.32 inches of rain in Panama City.

Typically, cold fronts that slide into the region keep tropical systems away from Florida during this part of the tropical season.

Sebastien won't impact or threaten any land, because it will be absorbed by a cold front that is moving east through the Atlantic this week.

So while tropical storms and hurricanes are rare in November, it can and has happened quite a bit in the past.

Tropical systems can also form outside the traditional tropical season of June 1 through November 30.

This year subtropical storm Andrea formed in the western Atlantic in May.