ORLANDO, Fla. — Drier air will continue to flow into the area on Tuesday, on the heels of a west-northwest wind.



It will be breezy at times with temperatures staying close to 70 degrees.

A weak disturbance will be passing across the peninsula, but will only generate some scattered high clouds to mix with the sun at times.

Drier air will stick around throughout the week as high pressure builds across the southeastern United States.

This will yield to a steady pattern of rain-free days with highs getting warmer each day, climbing from the low to mid 70s to near 80 by Friday and Saturday.

Overnights will be cool, featuring lows in the 50s with 40s possible north and west of Interstate 4.

The next opportunity for any wet weather will come late Saturday into Sunday with a weak cold front.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Several ocean hazards will continue to be a factor for boaters and beach goers. Those in small craft are urged to use caution with seas of 4 to 6 feet offshore and winds from the west at 10 to 15 knots.

The rip current risk is high.

In the tropics, there is one feature with a high chance of development located about 200 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

It will stay out to sea and pose no threats to Florida or the United States. If it takes on a name, Sebastian is next on the list.

The hurricane season runs through November 30.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.

Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android

for iOS or Android Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu

Remember to include your name and location