ORLANDO, Fla. — The chilly temperatures will continue for your Sunday before temperatures start to warm a little as we start the new week.



This morning, we are starting the day with some of the coldest temperatures since March. High temperatures today will be about 10 cooler than average. They’ll struggle to hit 70 degrees with most spots feeling afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. So you will likely need a jacket or sweatshirt throughout the day today.

Skies will stay dry today, but it will be breezy at times. The strongest winds will be along the coast again.

Otherwise, rain chances will be held at bay for the start of this week as dry air continues to move in around an area of high pressure that is building over the Southeastern U.S. behind the departing coastal low pressure system.

This high will help moderate afternoon temperatures back into the low to mid-70s through mid-week. Morning temperatures will start out on the chilly side in the lower 50s.

Temperatures will start to warm back up by week’s end. Highs will return to the upper 70s and lower 80s for Thursday into next weekend. Morning temperatures will also be a bit warmer. Lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Beach and Surf Conditions

A small craft advisory continues along the coast for hazardous boating conditions and the rip current risk will be high at area beaches. Surfing conditions will be poor to fair with a north-northeast and northeasterly swell. Wave heights will be running at 5 to 10 feet.

Boating conditions will be dangerous due to winds being sustained out of the northwest from 20 to 25 knots. Seas will be running at 7 to 10 feet and this will make for rough conditions on the intracoastal. The rip current risk and hazardous boating conditions will likely continue through Tuesday while an area of low pressure pulls away from the coast and an area of high pressure brings calmer conditions to the region by mid-week.

There is a disorganized area of disturbed weather to the east of the Lesser Antilles that has a chance to further develop. This will not pose a threat to any land and the U.S. That is because this potential system will get swept away by a cold front and out to sea. The next name on the list is Sebastian. Hurricane season ends at the end of this month.

