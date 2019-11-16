ORLANDO, Fla. — A cool and dry weekend is ahead for Central Florida.



Temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees cooler than average for both and Sunday. If you have outdoor plans, you won’t need the rain gear but you will want to take along the jacket.

High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s for most neighborhoods today. On top of the cool temperatures, the wind will be cranking up this afternoon. The winds will be sustained out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts around 20 mph or even higher at times.

Drier air will continue to punch in from the north and west behind this area of low pressure. After some clouds today, skies will start to clear out tonight. It will be a chillier night tonight with temperatures dipping back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

High temperatures will be back near 70 degrees for Sunday. Skies will stay dry for most of this week.

Temperatures will be fairly mild for the middle of the week. Highs will be back into the low to mid-70s for Tuesday through Thursday before warming back up to near 80 degrees on Friday. Rain chances could return for the start of next weekend as a front works into the Southeast.

Beach and Surf Conditions

The strongest winds will be along the coast. These winds will make for a high rip current threat and hazardous boating conditions. A small craft advisory runs through Tuesday as seas will stay rough with an area of low pressure developing along the Southeast Coast of the U.S.

Seas will be running at 6 to 9 feet today with rough conditions along the intracoastal. This low pressure system will move to the east-northeast away from Central Florida in the coming days, but behind it the ocean conditions will remain rough.

There will be a high risk of rip currents this weekend. Surfing conditions will be poor to fair with wave heights of 2 to 4 plus feet. There will be a lingering swell mix.

Things remain quiet in the Atlantic. No new development is expected over the next five to seven days.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30.

