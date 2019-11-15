ORLANDO, Fla. — Numerous showers and embedded thunderstorms will cross the Peninsula on Friday, associated with a cold front.



Low pressure will pass north of the area, dragging the cold front through by Friday night. It will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low- to mid-70s.

Rain will taper Friday afternoon with only a few lingering showers left by Saturday morning, especially at the coast.

Noticeably cooler air will settle back in for the weekend. Expect highs both Saturday and Sunday to only reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Overnight readings will drop to near 50 with many 40s found north and west of Interstate 4.

Once clouds clear early on Saturday, plenty of sun will be on hand for the remainder of the weekend.

Temperatures will recover a bit as the next workweek begins.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Several ocean hazards will continue to be a factor for boaters and beach goers.

Those in small craft are urged to use caution with seas of 4 to 6 feet offshore and winds becoming northwest at 10 to 15 knots.

The rip current risk is moderate.

In the tropics, there are no systems to track at this time. The hurricane season runs through November 30.

