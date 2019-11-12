ORLANDO, Fla. — Before cooler temperatures reach us, Tuesday is looking warm in the mid 80s with a slight chance of rain in the evening.

Get ready for some of the coolest temperatures of the fall season so far on Wednesday. A cold front will work through later Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Before this next cold front arrives, high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 80s. Clouds will start to increase as the front approaches later in the afternoon and into the evening. This front will not bring much rain, but a few light showers will be possible Tuesday evening and into early Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will be dropping overnight and some of the coolest temperatures will be to the north and west of Interstate 4. In fact, the coolest temperatures will be in Marion County where lows will dip into the upper 40s.

These types of temperatures may have you reaching for a heavier jacket. Around Orlando and points to the east and southeast, morning temperatures will start out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Between the passing of the cold front and the clouds that will hang around on Wednesday, high temperatures will struggle to climb. Afternoon temperatures will likely be stuck in the upper 60s and lower 70s for most neighborhoods in Central Florida.

Temperatures will recover some on Thursday with highs returning to the middle to upper 70s. There will be the chance for some showers on Thursday.

The coverage of rain on Thursday will be 30 percent. The rain chances increase to 60 percent on Friday as a disturbance tracks across the region.

Skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be cooler than average. High temperatures will be stuck in the lower 70s for the end of the week. Skies start to dry out for the weekend.

High temperatures will stay in the 70s for both Saturday and Sunday with morning temperatures starting out in the middle to upper 50s.

Beach and Surf Conditions

If you are heading to the beaches today, there will be poor to fair surfing conditions. Wave heights will be running at 2 to 3 plus feet. Ocean temperatures are in the middle to upper 70s.

Boating conditions will be favorable for Tuesday, but they will deteriorate tonight as the front moves in. The seas will be running at 3 to 4 feet with winds out of the west at 5 to 10 knots.

There will be a light chop today on the intracoastal. A small craft advisory goes into effect Tuesday night. Boating conditions will then remain unfavorable through Thursday.

No new development is expected over the next five to seven days. The hurricane season wraps up on November 30.

