ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday kicks off the week with temperatures being a bit warmer with the sun peaking in and out.

After a cool start, readings will bounce back to the low 80s for Monday afternoon under partly sunny skies.

Winds from the east may carry in a stray coastal shower to coastal locations, but coverage will be minimal.

Showers return to the forecast Tuesday in advance of a midweek cold front. This will weaken as it approaches, and only bring widely scattered showers along and ahead of it through Wednesday.

The second half of the week appears unsettled with a second cold front bringing in a chance for rain on Friday.

Beach and Surf Conditions

The east winds will enable poor to hazardous boating conditions to persist today. Those in small craft are urged to exercise caution.

Seas will run 3 to 4 feet offshore with a light chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.

In the nearshore waters, an easterly swell will continue with waves of 3 to 4 feet, considered poor to fair for using a surfboard.

The rip current risk is moderate, so those entering the surf zone are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard.

In the tropics, there are no systems to track at this time. Hurricane season runs through November 30.

