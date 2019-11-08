ORLANDO, Fla. — Increasing clouds with a chance of scattered showers with a little thunder or two will make for an interesting Friday.

Increasing clouds will signal an approaching cold front sliding in from the northwest Friday.

With it comes a chance for scattered showers and an embedded thunderstorm. Temperatures will stay close to 80 degrees with more clouds around with readings starting to fall during the afternoon.

Showers will continue tonight as lows drop to the low 60s by daybreak, but 50s will start to settle into areas northwest of Interstate 4.

Clouds and showers will be slow to clear on Saturday, especially along the coast and for areas southeast of Orlando.

Sunday and Veterans Day should feature plenty of sun with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Cooler lows are expected during the mornings with many areas seeing 50s.

In the tropics, there are no systems to track at this time.

The hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

This front will yield to a period of hazardous boating conditions. A small-craft advisory goes into effect this afternoon.

Seas will build to 4 to 6 feet offshore as winds turn northwest and pick up to 15 to 20 knots.

In the nearshore waters, an east-northeast winds well will continue with waves of 2 to 3 feet, considered fair for using a surfboard.

The rip current risk is moderate to high, so those venturing into the surf zone are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard.

