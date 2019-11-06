ORLANDO, Fla. — Keep the raincoats and umbrellas handy, as more showers are expected to roll in on Wednesday.

High pressure will be building to our north will generate northeast winds on Wednesday, helping to trigger more showers.

Coverage will be scattered, especially during the afternoon as a weak front slides south. Otherwise expect warm temperatures to stick around, in the mid-80s.

Moisture will back off slightly on Thursday with only an isolated shower around. Skies will remain partly sunny with temperatures climbing back into the mid- to upper 80s.

The next cold front timed out for Friday should have a more noticeable change in temperatures behind it.

The highest rain chance of the week will come with its passage on Friday before drier weather builds in by the weekend.

A few showers may linger Saturday, but Sunday should feature plenty of sun. By then, highs will be in the upper 70s with lows in the upper 50s during the mornings.

In the tropics, there are no systems to track at this time.

The hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

A few coastal showers could also impact boaters on Wednesday.

Seas of 3 to 4 feet will be found offshore. In the nearshore waters, an east-northeast wind swell will occur with waves of 2 to 3 feet, considered poor to fair for using a surfboard.

The rip current risk is moderate.

