ORLANDO, Fla. — Clouds will return Monday along with the chance for a few showers as a front lifts north through the Peninsula.
- Highs for Monday at about 83 degrees
- RELATED: Weather FAQ: Why Are Rip Currents Dangerous?
- Send us your weather photos and get the latest forecast via the Spectrum News 13 app
- CURRENT CONDITIONS: Temperatures, heat indexes, trends
- SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼
- CALCULATE: How hot can your vehicle get? ▼
Winds will be onshore, causing the best chance for rain to be near the coast. It will remain mild with highs in the low 80s.
Moisture will stick around through the week in anticipation of the next cold front.
- View LIVE Interactive StormTracker 13 Radar Map
- View our LIVE Sky 13 Weather Cameras
- Sign up for Severe Weather Alerts
A weak system will approach on Wednesday but a second cold front timed out for early in the weekend should have a more noticeable change in temperatures behind it.
Much of the week will see highs in the low to mid-80s. Upper 70s will resume by the weekend.
Tropical Update
In the tropics, there are no systems to track at this time.
The hurricane season runs through November 30.
Beach and Surf Conditions
The onshore winds will contribute to poor boating conditions Monday. Seas of 4 to 5 feet will be found offshore.
In the nearshore waters, a local east-northeast wind swell will occur with waves of 3 to 4 feet.
The rip current risk is elevated, so swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.
We want your pictures!
Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.
- Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android
- Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu
- Remember to include your name and location