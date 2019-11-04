ORLANDO, Fla. — Clouds will return Monday along with the chance for a few showers as a front lifts north through the Peninsula.

Winds will be onshore, causing the best chance for rain to be near the coast. It will remain mild with highs in the low 80s.

Moisture will stick around through the week in anticipation of the next cold front.

A weak system will approach on Wednesday but a second cold front timed out for early in the weekend should have a more noticeable change in temperatures behind it.

Much of the week will see highs in the low to mid-80s. Upper 70s will resume by the weekend.

In the tropics, there are no systems to track at this time.

The hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

The onshore winds will contribute to poor boating conditions Monday. Seas of 4 to 5 feet will be found offshore.

In the nearshore waters, a local east-northeast wind swell will occur with waves of 3 to 4 feet.

The rip current risk is elevated, so swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.

Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android

for iOS or Android Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu

Remember to include your name and location