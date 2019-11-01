ORLANDO, Fla. — October finished as the warmest on record for Orlando and Daytona Beach. It is the second warmest for Sanford and Melbourne.

October breaks record warm temps for Central Florida

Orlando's monthly temperature was 81 degrees

Read more of Spectrum News 13's Weather Blog

It was a month of record warmth for Central Florida.

Orlando’s monthly temperature for October was 81 degrees. This is more than five and a half degrees above the average for the month. This broke the old record set back in 1919. That is when the average monthly temperature was 80 degrees.

Orlando had the second most 90 degree days during the month of October, with a total of 20. In 1919, there were 27 90-degree days.

Even though there were less than 90 degree days this October compared to 1919, morning temperatures were the warmest on a record for Orlando. The average morning low temperature was nearly 73 degrees. There were many record warm low temperatures set during the month.

The average high temperature for the month was 89.5 degrees. This is the second warmest average high temperature on record for October in Orlando behind 1919 when the average high was 90.3 degrees.

Daytona Beach also had their warmest and second wettest October on record. It also picked up 13.82 inches of rain. The most rain ever in October is 24.82 in 1924. This October finished 9.61 inches wetter than normal.

Daytona Beach set two daily rainfall records during the month. One was on October 9 when 5.57 inches of rain fell and the other was on October 19 when 3.91 inches of rain fell.

Daytona Beach’s monthly average temperature was 79.5 degrees. More than 5 degrees above the October average. It eclipsed 2007 for the warmest October on record. Like Orlando, Daytona Beach‘s morning lows were the warmest on record, while afternoon highs were the second warmest.

Sanford and Melbourne both had their second warmest October on record.

After a dry September, all locations finished wetter than average.

The reason it was so hot was due to a stubborn ridge of high-pressure that would not allow cooler air to move into Central Florida. Typically by mid-October, dry season begins with cold fronts moving into the region bringing cooler and drier air.

Here’s a summary for temperature and rainfall for Orlando, Sanford, Daytona Beach and Melbourne.

ORLANDO

Average Monthly Temperature: 81.1° (+5.6°)

Rainfall: 6.07” (+2.76”)

DAYTONA BEACH

Average Monthly Temperature: 79.3° (+5.3°)

Rainfall: 13.82” (+9.61”)

SANFORD

Average Monthly Temperature: 78.9° (+3.5°)

Rainfall: 6.35” (+2.68”)

MELBOURNE

Average Monthly Temperature: 80.6° (+4.6°)

Rainfall: 6.35” (+1.25”)



Records for Orlando go back to 1892, 1923 in Daytona Beach, 1948 in Sanford and 1937 in Melbourne.