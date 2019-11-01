ORLANDO, Fla. — It looks like November will kick off with some autumn-like temperatures, at least for Central Florida.

After record warmth on Thursday, cooler air working in behind the latest cold front.

Temperatures will be much lower than Thursday, peaking in the mid- to upper 70s. Sun will emerge after a few lingering showers early. Plan on breezy north winds to stick around into the afternoon.

Onshore winds behind the front will generate isolated showers through Saturday.

A secondary front on Sunday will drag in some cooler and drier air to wrap up the weekend.

In the tropics, Rebekah should dissipate Friday northwest of the Azores. It poses no threats to Florida or the United States.

The hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

The gusty north winds will contribute to hazardous boating conditions on Friday.

A small-craft advisory is in effect. Seas of 5 to 7 feet will be found offshore. In the nearshore waters, a stronger east-northeast wind swell will occur with waves of 3 to 4 feet.

The rip current risk is elevated, so swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.

Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android

for iOS or Android Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu

Remember to include your name and location