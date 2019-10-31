ORLANDO, Fla. — It might feel good if you're the Devil: Halloween will feature hotter, humid weather with temperatures running well above average.

As highs climb to around 90 degrees, record highs may be in jeopardy. The record for Orlando is 90 degrees last set in 1922.

Skies will be partly sunny. With a weakening cold front approaching from the northwest, some showers are possible out ahead of it.

Coverage will be widely scattered, carrying into the overnight as the front nears.

Trick-or-treat temperatures will be in the low 80s, so plan on the warmth sticking around through the evening.

The front will cross with a low rain chance during the overnight hours. As northerly winds take over tomorrow, cooler air will be drawn in.

Rain chances will be minimal; highs will revert to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Onshore winds behind the front will generate isolated showers through Saturday. A secondary front on Sunday will drag in some cooler and drier air to wrap up the weekend.

In the tropics, Rebekah formed Tuesday west of the Azores. It poses no threats to Florida or the United States.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

On Halloween, ghost pirates and living boaters will face a few showers embedded in the south to southeast flow.

Seas of 3 to 4 feet will be found offshore. In the nearshore waters, waves of 3 to 4 feet are expected.

The rip current risk is elevated, so swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

