ORLANDO, Fla. — Another warm, humid day is on tap with a warm front situated over North Florida that will keep Central Florida in the sector with east to southeast winds, above-average temperatures, and a few widely scattered afternoon showers.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds paired with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees inland. With the humidity factored in, it will feel more like the mid- to upper 90s.

High pressure over the western Atlantic will help keep this summer-like pattern around for the rest of the week, although by Friday we will start to feel the influences of a cold front dropping in from the north.

Isolated showers, or a thunderstorm, are possible with its passage. This will bring highs back to the low 80s, although onshore winds behind the front will generate more showers through Saturday.

A secondary front on Sunday will drag in some cooler and drier air to wrap up the weekend.

In the tropics, the only area with a low potential of development is northwest of the Azores. There are no threats to Florida or the United States.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boaters will face a few showers embedded in the southeast flow. Seas of 2 to 3 feet will be found offshore.

In the nearshore waters, waves of 2 to 3 feet are expected.

The rip current risk is elevated, so swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.

Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android

for iOS or Android Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu

Remember to include your name and location