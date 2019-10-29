ORLANDO, Fla. — A warm, humid pattern continues Tuesday with a warm front situated over North Florida.

This will put Central Florida in the sector with southeast winds, above-average temperatures, and a few widely scattered afternoon showers.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds paired with highs in the upper 80s inland.

High pressure over the western Atlantic will help keep the onshore flow around through much of the week. This will keep us in a warm and humid air mass through Halloween.

Isolated showers or a thunderstorm is possible each day. Temperatures throughout the rest of the week will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, running several degrees above the average for this time of year, which is 82 degrees.

Relief will start to arrive Friday with the passage of a front bringing highs back to the low 80s.

In the tropics, the only area with a low potential of development is northwest of the Azores.

There are no threats to Florida or the United States.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boaters will have to dodge a few showers embedded in the southeast flow. Seas of 2 to 3 feet will be found offshore.

In the nearshore waters, waves of 3 to 4 feet are expected. The rip current risk is moderate.

