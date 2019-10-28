ORLANDO, Fla. — It will not feel-like late October heading out the door Monday back to work and school.

A muggy start for Monday, with some areas of fog, will give way to a hot and humid afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Temperatures will likely fall shy of hitting any records. However, temperatures will continue to be well above the average, which is in the lower 80s.

Heat indices will be in the middle to even upper 90s Monday. So like in the summer, it is best to take some breaks in the shade, drink plenty of water and remember not to leave the kids or pets in the cars for any length of time.

There will be a chance for some scattered rain and a few storms Monday afternoon for the commute. The coverage of rain will be 40 percent.

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight and waking up on Tuesday morning. There could be some areas of fog for the Tuesday morning drive.

Temperatures will start out in the mid 70s for most neighborhoods Tuesday before heating back up into the upper 80s with a few spots hitting 90 again. The coverage of rain for Tuesday afternoon will be 50 percent.

Wednesday will pick up where Tuesday leaves off, with temperatures reaching for the upper 80s and the chance for some afternoon storms before changes in the pattern start to take shape on Thursday.

A front will then start to usher in some drier air on Thursday for Halloween. This will trim back the coverage of rain to 30 percent on Thursday afternoon.

Trick-or-treaters should see mostly dry conditions by early Tuesday evening with temperatures running in the upper 70s after highs hit the middle to upper 80s on Thursday afternoon.

Pablo is quickly weakening Monday after briefly becoming a hurricane on Sunday. It is more than 700 miles to the northeast of the Azores.

It will continue to lose its tropical characteristics Monday and become a post-tropical cyclone. There is another area in the north-central Atlantic that could develop subtropical characteristics in the coming days.

This system does not pose a threat to the U.S. regardless of potential development.

The next name on the list is Rebekah. Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

If you are heading to the beaches, there will be fair surfing conditions Monday with wave heights of 3 to 4 feet with an east-northeast trade swell.

The rip current threat is elevated so it is best to swim near a lifeguard. Ocean temperatures are in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

For boaters, there will be the chance for rain and a few thunderstorms. Seas will be running at 2 to 3 feet.

The winds will be out of the south and shifting to southeast at 5 to 10 knots.

There will be smooth conditions on the intracoastal waterway.

