ORLANDO, Fla. — Near record warmth and heat indices that will be in the middle to upper 90s are ahead for Central Florida today.

We are going to hold onto the “summer-like” feel across the region for yet another day even though it is late October. Today’s high temperatures will be flirting with records for most neighborhoods. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The humidity will make it “feel-like” is in the middle to upper 90s. Be sure to drink plenty of water, seek shade and remember to look before you lock. Never leave the kids or pets in the cars for any length of time.

Rain and storm chances do return for this afternoon and evening. It won’t be as widespread as it was on Saturday afternoon and early evening. The coverage of rain today will be at 40 percent. Skies will quiet down and clear out some overnight tonight and for the morning drive on Monday. Low temperatures will stay warmer than normal for this time of the year. Morning temperatures will be in the 70s across Central Florida for the start of the work week.

The unsettled weather pattern with daily rounds of showers and storms will continue for most of the week ahead. High temperatures will continue to run five to nearly ten degrees warmer than average. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees through late week.

Drier air will start to move in for late week beginning on Halloween this Thursday. This drier air will cut down rain chances to 30 percent for Trick-or-Treaters Halloween afternoon and evening. The coverage of rain will then dip to 20 percent by Friday into Saturday. High temperatures will only drop some, however. They’ll return to the low to mid-80s by the end of the week with morning temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

There’s still no sign of a significant, strong cold front heading in our direction that would bring us real relief from the abnormal Fall warmth and humidity over the next five to seven days.

Tropical Update

Pablo remains a strong, but small tropical storm in the extreme eastern Atlantic. It moved over parts of the Azores late Saturday and it will weaken later today into Monday morning. Pablo will likely become a remnant area of low pressure by Monday morning. This system does not pose any threat to the United States. Outside of Pablo, there are no other areas of concern. Hurricane season wraps up on November 30th. There have been sixteen named storms this season. The average is for twelve named storms.

Surfing and Boating Conditions

There will be poor to fair surfing conditions today with wave heights of 2 to 3 feet with an east-southeast trade swell. The rip current threat is elevated so it is best to swim near a lifeguard. Ocean temperatures are in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

For boaters, there will be the chance for rain and a few thunderstorms. Seas will be running at 2 to 3 feet. The winds will be out of the south and shifting to southeast at 5 to 10 knots. There will be a light chop on the intracoastal.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.

Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android

for iOS or Android Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu

Remember to include your name and location