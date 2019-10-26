ORLANDO, Fla. — Dry season normally starts in the middle of October, but here we are approaching Halloween and the summer-like weather is going to continue.

It is going to be a warm and humid for your Saturday with high temperatures reaching for the upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely today. It won’t be raining all the time, but have the rain gear close-by.

The coverage of rain today will be 60 percent. A few showers will be possible overnight with lows dropping into the low to mid-70s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy into the morning.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, Sunday is definitely looking like the quieter day of the weekend although rain is still possible tomorrow too. The coverage will be slightly lower and around 40 percent.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the uppers to near 90 degrees, which is several degrees warmer than average.

This summer-like pattern with warmer than normal temperatures and higher rain chances will continue for the start of the new work and school week. So you will want to keep the rain gear nearby. A stronger front could move in by week’s end. This front could drop temperatures after Halloween. High temperatures on Halloween will be in the middle to upper 80s with a 30 percent coverage of rain.

Temperatures will drop into the low to mid-80s by Friday. The rain coverage may lower to 20 percent by week’s end with a potential change to this stagnant pattern. Stay tuned!

Tropical Update

Olga was a short-lived tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico that quickly became post-tropical late last night. What is left of this system continues to dump heavy rain into the Mississippi River Valley and it will continue to move to the north into the Midwest tonight into Sunday. Pablo is tropical storm in the extreme northeastern Atlantic. It poses no threat to the U.S., but it will impact the Azores today into Sunday before becoming a remnant area of low pressure Sunday afternoon. Outside of these systems, no new development is expected in the next five days.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

There will be poor to fair surfing conditions today with wave heights of 3 to 4 plus feet. There will be an east/east-southeast windswell. The rip current threat is elevated so it is best to swim near a lifeguard. Ocean temperatures are in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

For boaters, there is a small craft caution as seas will be running at 3 to 5 feet. This will make for choppy waters on the intracoastal. The winds will be breezy out of the southeast at 15 to 20 knots.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.

Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android

for iOS or Android Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu

Remember to include your name and location