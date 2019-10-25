ORLANDO, Fla. — Grab your umbrella, because Friday may see some rain and some scattered storms.

A warmer, more humid pattern has set up with a warm front lifting north through the Peninsula.

This will keep the breezy onshore winds around Friday.

Scattered showers and an embedded thunderstorm can be expected, along with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will climb to the mid- to upper 80s.

High pressure over the western Atlantic will help keep the onshore flow around through the weekend and much of next week. This feature will also block cold fronts from reaching us for the time being.

The next front will get hung up to the northwest of Florida, keeping us in a warm and humid air mass for several days.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible each day.

Temperatures throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend will be in the mid- to upper 80s, running slightly above the average for this time of year which is 83 degrees.

In the tropics, the only area to watch is a disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico.

It has a high chance of development as it moves north and gets caught up with a cold front. Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

An easterly windswell and mushed up wave heights of two to four feet will create poor conditions in the local surf. Wave action and tides are forecast to enhance the rip current threat, especially during the day.

Keep an eye on the sky for any thunderstorms developing, and when thunder roars, move indoors.

