ORLANDO, Fla. — We had a short–lived taste of fall on Wednesday, but now we are returning to a warmer and more humid pattern.

Onshore winds will be breezy Thursday, carrying in occasional showers from the Atlantic.

Sun and clouds will mix with highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

High pressure over the western Atlantic will help keep the onshore flow around through the weekend and early next week. This feature will also block the progress of a cold front moving into the southeastern United States.

It will get hung up to the northwest of Florida, keeping us in a warm and humid setup for several days. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible each day.

Temperatures throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend will be in the mid- to upper 80s, running slightly above the average for this time of year which is 83 degrees.

In the tropics, the only area to watch is a disturbance near the Bay of Campeche.

It has a low chance of development as it moves north over the far western Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Beach and boating conditions Thursday may be a little hazardous at times. Not only will you need to watch for a few storms, but the water will be choppy with breezy winds.

Surf conditions remain poor with a moderate rip current threat. Small crafts should exercise caution.

