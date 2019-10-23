ORLANDO, Fla. — Skies will become sunny on Wednesday in the wake of the latest cold front to cross the area.

With north winds behind the front, it will be a breezy afternoon. Highs will be at or just above 80 degrees.

Quiet weather will hold through Wednesday night. Lows will fall to the upper 60s under mostly clear skies.

The same front will lift back north serving as a warm front, introducing warmer temperatures and moisture back to the area as soon as Thursday.

With this feature nearby for the rest of the week, occasional showers are possible. Moisture will stick around through the weekend and early next week.

Temperatures throughout this time will run above the average, in the mid- to upper 80s.

In the tropics, the only area to watch is a disturbance near the Yucatan Peninsula that would be shifting west toward the Bay of Campeche.

It has a low chance of development.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Poor surfing conditions again Wednesday, with a changing swell and wave heights of only one to two feet. Enough of a long period swell lingers to provide us a moderate rip current threat.

If you’re soaking in the gorgeous Wednesday weather we’re forecasting, use some extra caution in the water and don’t forget the sunscreen. Our ultraviolet index is high, so under 20 minutes for a burn.

