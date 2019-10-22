ORLANDO, Fla. — The unsettled weather pattern continues Tuesday with rain chances returning in the afternoon.

A cool front is heading in our direction for later Tuesday and this front will spark scattered showers in the afternoon.

The coverage of rain will be 30 to 40 percent. Ahead of this front, temperatures will continue to be warmer than average with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s to 90 degrees.

Skies will start to quiet down and clear out overnight. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s for Wednesday morning.

Drier air will briefly sneak in behind the front as it stalls out just to the south of Central Florida on Wednesday.

Wednesday is looking to be the nicest day for outdoor activities. Skies will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures close to average.

Instead of feeling temperatures around 90 degrees, afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-80s. Morning temperatures will dip into the middle to upper 60s Wednesday night into early Thursday.

The humidity will make a quick comeback with the front to the south moving back to the north as a warm front on Thursday afternoon.

This will increase moisture supply for scattered rain by the afternoon on Thursday. Temperatures will also then start to warm back up. Afternoon highs will return to the upper 80s on Thursday and Friday.

The coverage of rain will bounce back up to 40 percent for both Thursday and Friday. The rain chances will remain relatively high for this time of the year over the weekend.

No new development is expected over the next five to seven days.

The hurricane season runs through November 30. There have been 14-named storms this year and the average number of named storms is 12.

The next name on the list is Olga, if another storm were to develop.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surfing conditions will be very poor Tuesday with an east-southeast trade swell. Wave heights will be 1 to 2 feet and there will be a moderate rip current threat.

It is always best to swim near a lifeguard and never alone. Ocean temperatures are in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

For boaters, there will be a chance of rain and a few storms Tuesday afternoon with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 10 knots.

Seas will be running 2 to 3 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.

Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android

for iOS or Android Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu

Remember to include your name and location