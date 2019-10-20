ORLANDO, Fla. — A better day is ahead for those outdoor plans as drier air punches in behind what was Nestor Sunday.

Skies will be partly sunny Sunday afternoon with only a slight chance for a stray shower. Most neighborhoods will get through the day on the dry side.

Afternoon temperatures will be warmer than normal with highs reaching the upper 80s. Skies will stay quiet overnight with morning temperatures starting out in the low to mid-70s.

You may not need the rain gear for the morning drive back into work and school, but rain chances with a few thunderstorms will be possible for Monday afternoon.

Moisture ahead of our next cold front will start to increase on Monday afternoon and this will lead to a 40 percent coverage of rain.

The cold front will work through Central Florida on Tuesday. This front will increase the likelihood you will need the rain gear on Tuesday with a 50 percent coverage of rain and a few thunderstorms.

The rain chances will drop on Wednesday down to 20 percent as drier air works in behind the front.

The remnants of Nestor are moving through the Carolinas Sunday morning. Behind what is left of Nestor, drier air is punching into Central Florida cutting down the chance of rain for Sunday.

No new development is anticipated over the next five to seven days.

The next name on the list is Olga, if anything were to develop.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surfing conditions will be poor to fair Sunday morning and then become poor Sunday afternoon. Wave heights will only be 1 to 2 feet with an east-southeast wind swell.

The rip current threat has lowered, but it is always best to swim near a lifeguard. Ocean temperatures are in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Boating conditions will still not be ideal today with seas running at 3 to 4 feet. This will make for a moderate chop on the intracoastal waterway.

There will also be the chance for a few showers Sunday afternoon. The winds will be shifting from the west at 10 to 15 knots to the north at 5 to 10 knots.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.

Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android

for iOS or Android Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu

Remember to include your name and location