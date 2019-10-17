ORLANDO, Fla. — Despite some clouds in the skies, Thursday is looking nice before the chance of arriving rain for the weekend.

A weak cold front pushing through Central Florida will introduce some slightly cooler air on Thursday, enabling highs to revert to the low to mid 80s.

Sun will blend with clouds as dry conditions take over briefly. Winds will be light from the north-northeast.

A better chance for rain arrives later on Friday into Saturday, courtesy of low pressure in the western Gulf of Mexico.

This feature is expected to get better organized as it lifts northeast toward the central or northeastern Gulf coast, pushing ample moisture out ahead of it.

Showers will become numerous again Friday night into Saturday, before clearing out on Sunday.

In the tropics, there are a few of areas of interest in the Atlantic Basin, but none will threaten Florida or the United States.

In the far eastern Atlantic, Tropical Depression 15 is near the Cabo Verde islands. If it strengthens into a tropical storm, Nestor is the next name on the list.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Other than a lingering stray shower, beach and boating weather looks decent for Thursday, especially by the afternoon when winds are lighter.

In the surf zone, expect it to be poor with minor swell traces. Wave heights will run between 1 to 2 feet with a moderate risk of rip currents.

