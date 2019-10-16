ORLANDO, Fla. — Grab your umbrellas and raincoats, because Wednesday may see the return of showers.

Scattered showers return to the forecast on Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will eventually cross through Central Florida by Thursday.

Winds from the southwest will be breezy at times, helping to drive up temperatures into the upper 80s.

A slight drop in temperatures will follow the front on Thursday with highs reverting to the mid 80s. An isolated shower may linger Thursday and Friday, but the better chance for rain will come this weekend.

Low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will lift toward the Big Bend section of Florida, pushing ample moisture out ahead of it.

Showers will become numerous again on Saturday into Sunday.

In the tropics, there are a few of areas of interest in the Atlantic Basin, but none will threaten Florida or the United States.

In the far eastern Atlantic, Tropical Depression Fifteen is near the Cabo Verde islands. If it strengthens into a tropical storm, Nestor is the next name on the list.

Low pressure over southern Mexico has a medium chance of development once it emerges into the Bay of Campeche.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Occasional rain will be a factor for beach and boating plans on Wednesday. In the surf zone, expect it to be poor to fair with a fading east-northeast wind swell.

Wave heights will run between 1 to 2 feet with a moderate risk of rip currents.

