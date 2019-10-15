ORLANDO, Fla. — The stretch of warm and dry weather will continue for one more day before changes set in midweek.

Tuesday's highs will climb well into the 80s, if not hover around 90 degrees for most inland locations. Partly sunny skies will signal moisture starting to increase with winds from the southeast.

The next cold front will approach Wednesday, introducing a chance for showers along with an isolated thunderstorm.

Only a slight drop in temperatures will follow with highs reverting to the mid-80s by the end of the workweek.

There are indications this front will stall to our south, and keep moisture around through Friday and this weekend.

In the tropics, there are a few of areas of interest in the Atlantic Basin, but none will threaten Florida or the United States.

In the far eastern Atlantic, Tropical Depression Fifteen has formed near the Cabo Verde islands. If it strengthens into a tropical storm, Nestor is the next name on the list.

Low pressure over Central America has a minimal chance of development once it emerges into the Bay of Campeche.

Another weak low is west of the Windward Islands, moving toward the Lesser Antilles.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

For those heading making a beach trip Tuesday, surfing conditions are going to be considered fair with a fading northeast to east-northeast wind swell mix.

Wave heights will run between2 to 3 feet with an elevated risk of rip currents.

