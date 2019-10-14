ORLANDO, Fla. — High pressure will yield to another warm and dry day with plenty of sunshine. Highs will run in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for most inland locations.

Quiet weather will last into the overnight hours under mainly clear skies paired with lows in the 60s.

This pattern will continue across Central Florida for another day Tuesday, which will feature more sun and highs in the upper 80s.

The next cold front will approach by midweek with a chance for showers Wednesday and Thursday. Only a slight drop in temperatures will follow with highs reverting to the mid-80s by the end of the workweek.

There are indications this front will stall to our south, and keep moisture around through the weekend.

In the tropics, there are a few of areas of interest in the Atlantic Basin, but none will threaten Florida or the United States.

Located more than 300 miles from Nova Scotia, Melissa is weakening over open water. In the western Caribbean, a broad area of low pressure will drift toward Central America with a low chance of development once it emerges into the Bay of Campeche.

Another weak low is west of the Windward Islands, moving toward the Lesser Antilles. Then in the far eastern Atlantic, a tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa could spin up into something tropical near the Cabo Verde islands.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

For those heading making a beach trip Monday, surfing conditions are going to be considered poor with a northeast to east-northeast wind swell mix.

Waves will run between 3 to 4 feet with a high risk of rip currents. Winds will range between 5 to 10 knots from the northwest before shifting east. Offshore, seas will be 3 to 4 feet.

Those in small craft are urged to use caution, especially around inlets.

