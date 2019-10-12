ORLANDO, Fla. — Ready for a wonderful weekend weather-wise?

High pressure building over the region is reinforcing dry air aloft, giving us plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Although we may see a coastal shower or two, most of us will remain rain free.

Highs are set to climb into the low to mid-80s along the coast and mid to upper 80s inland. The average high is now around 86, so we’re staying pretty close.

We had a muggy week overall, but you’ll notice a drop in dew points and a much less humid feel to the air over the next several days. The dry day will also keep rain chances out of the forecast Sunday through Tuesday, with the next front sliding in our direction by Wednesday. Right now, it looks like this front will weaken and stall before reaching us. An increase in the moisture ahead of the front and added instability overall will allow us to bump rain coverage to 30-percent Wednesday and Thursday.

A slightly stronger front may be in the works for late next week, with rain coverage at 40-percent late Friday. Highs stay slightly above average area wide, with mid to upper 80s in the forecast.

Next weekend’s highs may slip back below average, but we’ll have to see how far the front actually makes it. In any case, it looks like a parade of fronts across the southeast may be signaling our seasonal change to dry season soon.

Subtropical Storm Melissa is maintaining its 50 mph maximum winds as it pulls away from New England. It is currently moving northeast.

There are currently no direct threats to Florida, although swells from Melissa will cause life-threatening rip current threats and rough surfs along the coast.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Long period swells from Subtropical Storm Melissa are creating dangerous ocean conditions and a high threat of rip currents. Red flags will be flying once again, so heed any life guard warnings. A mix of swells and wave heights of five to seven, occasionally eight feet will be mushed up and give us generally poor conditions for area surfers. Sea surface temperatures are in the lower 80s along our east coast.

