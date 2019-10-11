ORLANDO, Fla. — Our 13th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season strengthened into Subtropical Storm Melissa this morning.

Melissa formed around 190 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts. The storm poses no threat to Florida or the U.S.

Subtropical Storm Melissa has winds of 60 mph and is moving south-southwest at 3 mph. Winds of 40 mph extend out 345 miles from the center but are only affecting open water.

A turn toward the northeast and an increase in forward speed is forecast to occur tonight and continue through the weekend. On this track, Melissa will move away from the U.S. East Coast. Melissa is expected to weaken over the next few days and lose subtropical characteristics Saturday.

There are no watches or warnings at this time.

Here in Central Florida, long period swells generated by Melissa will cause life-threatening rip current threats and rough surf. A small craft advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30.