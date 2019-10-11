ORLANDO, Fla. — Our 13th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season strengthened into Subtropical Storm Melissa this morning.
- TRACK THE TROPICS: Forecast model tracks, satellite loops, typical tracks per month, and more
- STORM SEASON 2019: Interactive StormTracker | 13 Hurricane Myths Debunked | Printable Supply Checklist | What You Need in Your Hurricane Prep Kit
- WATCH: Why are Rip Currents Dangerous? Certified Meteorologist Chris Gilson Explains
Melissa formed around 190 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts. The storm poses no threat to Florida or the U.S.
Subtropical Storm Melissa has winds of 60 mph and is moving south-southwest at 3 mph. Winds of 40 mph extend out 345 miles from the center but are only affecting open water.
A turn toward the northeast and an increase in forward speed is forecast to occur tonight and continue through the weekend. On this track, Melissa will move away from the U.S. East Coast. Melissa is expected to weaken over the next few days and lose subtropical characteristics Saturday.
There are no watches or warnings at this time.
Here in Central Florida, long period swells generated by Melissa will cause life-threatening rip current threats and rough surf. A small craft advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday.
Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30.
- TRACK THE TROPICS: Watches, warnings, forecasts, satellite loops, spaghetti models
- 7-DAY FORECAST: Rain chances, county-by-county temperatures
- NEIGHBORHOOD RADARS: County-by-county radar images
- GET WEATHER ALERTS: Sign up to get Spectrum News 13 real-time weather text alerts on your mobile device
- THEME PARK INCLEMENT WEATHER POLICIES: Major Florida theme parks' hurricane or inclement weather policies in case of cancellations, closures