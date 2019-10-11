ORLANDO, Fla. — It looks like Friday will kick the weekend off with sunny to partly cloudy skies for Central Florida, with a stray shower here and there.

Drier air will work in Friday as the latest front gets pushed further to the south, but a stray shower may linger at the coast.

Highs will run in the low to mid 80s for most locations. Quiet weather will last into the overnight hours under mainly clear skies paired with lows in the 60s.

This pattern will continue across Central Florida into the weekend with ample sun both days and highs in the upper 80s.

Another cold front is slated to approach by next week with rain chances returning by the Tuesday and Wednesday timeframe.

Temperatures throughout the duration of the seven-day forecast will stay in the mid- to upper 80s, not far from the seasonal average of 86 for this time in October.

In the tropics, there are a few of areas of interest in the Atlantic Basin, all with a low chance of development. Offshore Massachusetts, an area of low pressure has a minimal chance of taking on tropical characteristics as it creates rain and gusty winds for coastal New England.

In the western Caribbean, a broad area of low pressure will drift toward Central America, spreading rain toward Honduras, Guatemala, and Belize.

Then in the far eastern Atlantic, a tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa could spin up into something tropical but it will remain over water.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

For those heading to the coast, surfing conditions are going to be considered poor Friday with a northeast wind swell mix. Waves will be 3 to 5 feet with a moderate to high risk of rip currents.

In Flagler County, water levels may come up about 1 foot higher than usual around the time of high tide, warranting a Coastal Flood Advisory. This includes the St. Johns River basin.

Expect a passing shower at the coast but coverage will be quite isolated. Winds will gradually ease from 10 to 15 knots out of the northeast.

Offshore, seas will be 5 to 6 feet.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.

Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android

for iOS or Android Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu

Remember to include your name and location