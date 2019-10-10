ORLANDO, Fla. — Lingering moisture behind the latest cold front will keep a few showers around on Thursday, especially at the coast.

Highs will run in the low to mid 80s for most locations. It will be breezy with winds from the northeast.

Aside from a stray shower on Friday, drier air will work into Central Florida with perfect timing for weekend plans.

Sunshine emerging on Friday will be paired with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Expect ample sun throughout the weekend with more upper 80s.

Another cold front is slated to approach by next week with rain chances returning by the Tuesday and Wednesday timeframe.

In the tropics, there are a couple of areas of interest in the Atlantic Basin. Offshore the east coast, a broad area of low pressure has a minimal chance of taking on tropical characteristics as it moves northeast.

It will be responsible for rain and gusty winds from the mid-Atlantic to New England.

Out over open water, between Bermuda and the Azores, there is an area that has a low chance to develop, but it will stay out to sea.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surfing conditions are going to be considered poor on Thursday with a northeast to east-northeast swell. Waves will be 3 to 4 feet. There will be occasional showers pushing toward the coast.

Plan on a windy day with northeast winds of 15 to 20 knots, warranting those in small craft to use caution.

Seas will be 5 to 6 feet offshore with choppy conditions on the Intracoastal.​

