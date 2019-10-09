ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold front is approaching Central Florida, enabling more scattered showers and storms to form out ahead of it on Wednesday.

Highs will be confined to the low to mid-80s with more clouds around. Showers will linger Wednesday night into Thursday as the front lowers down the peninsula.

Drier air will build in behind it for the latter part of the workweek and into the weekend.

In the tropics, there are a couple of areas of interest in the Atlantic Basin. The first is what caused Tuesday's rain, an area of low pressure now over the Atlantic waters south of North Carolina.

This will drift northeast away, having no additional threat to Florida, with a low to medium chance of tropical development as it merges with another trough of low pressure.

Out over open water, between Bermuda and the Azores, there is an area that could develop but it will stay out to sea.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surfing conditions are going to be considered fair for Wednesday with a lingering east-northeast swell. Waves will be 3 to 4 feet.

There will be occasional showers and embedded storms paired with northeast winds of 10 to 15 knots.

Seas will be 4 to 6 feet offshore with a moderate chop on the Intracoastal.​

