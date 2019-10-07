ORLANDO, Fla. — Increasing moisture arriving from the east will set up scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms.

Rain may be heavy at times, but given the latest dry stretch of weather, the ground should be able to soak it up.

Highs will not be as warm with more clouds around, confined to the mid- to upper 80s.

Showers will linger Monday night, and continue on and off Tuesday as moisture deepens across the area ahead of a slow-moving cold front.

The front should lower down the peninsula by Wednesday, with drier air building in behind it for the latter part of the workweek.

In the tropics, there is a broad area showing a moderate potential for development is out over the Central Atlantic between Bermuda and the Azores with no threat to land.

In a few days, there may be some development potentially occurring offshore the Eastern Seaboard, but the chance is low and it would not affect Florida.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surfing conditions are going to be poor with a steady onshore breeze and a moderate to high risk of rip currents. Waves will be 4 to 6 feet.

A small-craft advisory is in effect for boaters.

There will be occasional showers and embedded storms carried onshore with an east winds of 15 to 20 knots.

Seas will be 5 to 7 feet with choppy conditions developing on the Intracoastal.​

