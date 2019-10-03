ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday will offer plenty of sun with highs around 90 degrees. It will be breezy at times, especially at the coast.
- Thursday's highs at 91 degrees
Quiet weather will continue into Thursday evening under mainly clear skies. Some patchy fog is possible by daybreak.
Lows will drop to the low to mid-70s, although cooler readings near 70 will be found north and west of Interstate 4.
Expect a repeat Friday with little to no shower activity, an onshore breeze, and a mix of sun and clouds.
Highs will stay close to 90 degrees, slightly above the seasonal average of 87 degrees.
Tropical Update
In the tropics, the only area of interest is a broad area of storms over the northwest Caribbean Sea, moving toward the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico. It will not directly impact Florida
The hurricane season continues through November 30.
Beach and Surf Conditions
Long period swells will start to ease as waters are less impacted by distant Lorenzo. Wave heights will be around 4 to 5 feet offshore.
In the nearshore waters, there will be a moderate to high risk of rip currents.
